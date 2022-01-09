Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the highest is $2.68. ICON Public reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $4.96 on Tuesday, hitting $280.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

