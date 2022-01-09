Smaugs NFT (SMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,721.00

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.52 million and $68,721.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00082078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.47 or 0.07425293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00071575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,547.66 or 0.99856333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003191 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.