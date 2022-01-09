CryptEx (CRX) Tops One Day Volume of $326.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.92 or 0.00019035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $673,197.62 and approximately $326.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,557.55 or 0.99880094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00083642 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00036559 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00814436 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

