Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 3.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

