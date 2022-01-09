Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

V stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,701,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

