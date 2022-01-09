Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PIFYF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PIFYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

