Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,607. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

