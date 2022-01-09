Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declines By 22.5%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after buying an additional 309,501 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV remained flat at $$13.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,993. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

