Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

