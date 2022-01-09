Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

