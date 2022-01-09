Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,325 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

