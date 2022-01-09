Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $166.03 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $166,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 128,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

