Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $20.97 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

