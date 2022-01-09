Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.76.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.33 and a 200-day moving average of $621.63. The company has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

