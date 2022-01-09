Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $32,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,369,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

