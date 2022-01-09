First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 3,031 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

