Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,954 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

