Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $167.85 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

