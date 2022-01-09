Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 615 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.28.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.92 and its 200 day moving average is $268.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

