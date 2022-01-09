$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BRLT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 182,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

