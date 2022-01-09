Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.50 Million

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EnPro Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.93. 195,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.