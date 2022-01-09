WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

