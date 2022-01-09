Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70,327 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.97.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.45. 14,844,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,596,286. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

