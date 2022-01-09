West Branch Capital LLC Buys 193 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $370.75 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.31 and a 200-day moving average of $344.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.