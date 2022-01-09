Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of MSI opened at $252.55 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average of $241.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

