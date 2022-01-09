iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

