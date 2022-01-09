Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,975 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

