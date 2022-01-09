mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.2 days.

Shares of MECVF remained flat at $$4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

MECVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

