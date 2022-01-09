JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,888,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 43,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.24 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.