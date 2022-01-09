Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

NRDBY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 50,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,140. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

