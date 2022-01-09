Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Declines By 20.4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 1,174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 406.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTHRF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of M3 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of M3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

M3 stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. M3 has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, Overseas, and Other Emerging Businesses. The Medical Platform segment handles domestic marketing-related services that uses the Internet.

