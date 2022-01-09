qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.2% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $80,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE RY traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $112.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.