qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 4,347,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,499. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

