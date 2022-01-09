The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is qPULA Trading Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.6% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

BNS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,537. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

