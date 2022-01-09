Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 3.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

