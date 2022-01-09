Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Decreased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.60. 1,968,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,068. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

