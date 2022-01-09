$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $108,251,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after buying an additional 632,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 1,038,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

