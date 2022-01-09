DE Burlo Group Inc. Takes $980,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.48. 4,594,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

