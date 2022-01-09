USDJ Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.80 or 0.07416352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,525.09 or 0.99832898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003194 BTC.

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

