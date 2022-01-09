Central Securities Corp Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Central Securities Corp lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.5% of Central Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.