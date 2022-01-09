Hartline Investment Corp Has $4.01 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.00.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $15.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.95. 425,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $411.58 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

