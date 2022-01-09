Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $92.20 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

