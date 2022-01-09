19,200 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.73. 584,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,455. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $635.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.