DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after buying an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

