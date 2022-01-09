Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

