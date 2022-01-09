Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.77.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

