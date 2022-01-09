Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.85.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.89 and its 200 day moving average is $401.62. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

