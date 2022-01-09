Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 66,353 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,353 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.39.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

