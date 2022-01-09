Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

NYSE WFC opened at $54.77 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

