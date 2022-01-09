Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 249,517 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Cigna worth $71,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

CI opened at $233.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.86. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

